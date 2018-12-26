Pundit eyeing tasty bookie-basher as Leeds United face Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United host Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday aiming to maintain their place at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Biela’s side head into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 victory at Aston Villa over the weekend.
Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton was impressed with the performance and has tipped Leeds to follow up with a 2-1 victory over Rovers (15/2 with Sky Bet).
“What a comeback from Leeds at Villa Park on Sunday,” he said.
“From two goals down they wrestled the game back and put themselves top on Christmas Day thanks to that last-gasp Kemar Roofe strike.
“Blackburn’s season has tailed off a little and while they shouldn’t drift too close to the relegation zone, it appears that a play-off push will be beyond them. Leeds win for me.”
Leeds were beaten 2-1 at Ewood Park back in October and they will be gunning for revenge back on home soil.
The Whites are priced at 8/13 to win the game, with Rovers on offer at 17/4 and the draw available at 3/1