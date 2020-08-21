Leeds Transfer Update: Latest on Ryan Kent and Ollie Watkins

Leeds failed with a £10m bid for Ryan Kent if recent reports are to be believed.

According to Phil Hay from The Athletic, the Whites are now tempted to return with an improved offer for the Rangers winger.





The latest on our transfer tracker – Leeds stepping up interest in Koch as Ben White approach hits an impasse. Tempted to go back in with a second bid for Ryan Kent. Ollie Watkins interest still there:https://t.co/ClX7VUnRqQ — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 21, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa tried to sign the player while he was at Liverpool and the Argentine manager retains an interest in the 23 -year-old winger.

Kent has done well for Rangers since moving to Ibrox and he could prove to be a useful signing for Leeds. They need an injection of pace and flair next season.

The former Liverpool player is quite young and he has a big future ahead of him. Rangers are not keen on selling him and manager Steven Gerrard himself explained the club’s stance regarding Kent earlier.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites can persuade Rangers to return to the negotiating table with a lucrative offer.

The Scottish club cannot compete with clubs like Leeds financially and if a very good offer comes in, they are likely to evaluate the situation.

Kent’s decision could prove to be vital to any transfer as well. If the player is keen on staying at Rangers, Leeds are unlikely to get him this summer regardless of how much they are willing to offer.

The report from Phil Hay also confirms that Leeds want to bring in a goalscorer this month and they retain an interest in Ollie Watkins, who scored 26 goals for Brentford this past season.