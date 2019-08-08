Leeds could make a move for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

Both Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to remain extremely busy on the transfer deadline day.
While Spurs are looking to add a few more bodies to their squad, the north London club could allow fringe players to move elsewhere.
Cameron Carter-Vickers is one of such players who is set to leave the club today, according to Alan Nixon. The journalist claims that Bristol City and Wigan are interested in signing the 21-year-old centre-back, while Leeds could make a move for him as well.
Tottenham. Want Cameron Carter-Vickers to move on. Bristol City and Wigan most live there. Leeds a maybe. Prefer a sale.
The 8 times capped US international spent last season at Swansea on loan and previously had stints at Ipswich and Sheffield United.
Leeds are looking to bolster their attacking front with the club reportedly working on deals for Ryan Kent and Eddie Nketiah.
Leeds could sign a central defender following the departure of Pontus Jansson to Brentford earlier this summer. It remains to be seen whether they make a move in the coming hours, given their primary focus lies elsewhere.