Leeds target Yohan Benalouane comments on Nottingham Forest future

Yohan Benalouane joined Nottingham Forest from Leicester City on an 18-month deal, and has already impressed during his first two months.
He seems already happily settled at the City Ground. He scored the winner in February’s victory over Derby County, and in a short time, has become a fan favourite.
His impressive performance has caught the attention of Leeds United, with Foot Mercato reporting that the Yorkshire club are planning to lure the 31-year-old to Elland Road after the end of the season.
However, it seems they will have a tough task on their hand, even if they get promoted to the Premier League, as the player is certainly not angling a move away in the summer.
Based on his comments, it is pretty clear that he has found stability and feels at home at the City ground. At Leeds, he will also get a great fan base, but he is not so keen on leaving the club.
“Wow. The stadium is always full and when we go away the fans are always there. I am so proud to play for this team,” said the defender.
“I am proud to be here, I am happy and I want to go up with this club.
“I feel that this is what the supporters want and when they all come here to the City Ground, you can feel it. For us, this is amazing and I am really enjoying my life here.”