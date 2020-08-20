Leeds submit third bid for Ben White

Leeds United have made a third bid to sign the Brighton defender Ben white this summer.

The Whites have already failed with two previous offers to sign the 22 year old and it will be interesting to see how Brighton react to their third offer.





The first two bids from Leeds United were in the region of £18.5m and £22m

According to Sky Sports, Ben White is the number one target for Marcelo Bielsa this summer.

White was on loan at Leeds United last season and he was a key player for them.

The 22 year old formed a vital partnership with Liam Cooper and helped Leeds United win the championship.

Leeds United managed to keep 22 clean sheets last season with him at the back. It is no surprise that they want to sign Ben white permanently this summer.

The new offer from Leeds is thought to be in the region of £25m.

It remains to be seen whether they can persuade the Seagulls to sell the defender to them in the coming weeks.

White enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Elland Road and he will probably be tempted to return. Also, working with Bielsa could help him improve immensely and achieve his potential.