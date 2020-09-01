Leeds submit €20 million bid for Joško Gvardiol

Leeds United are interested in signing the Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol.

The 18-year-old is a highly rated talent and Marcelo Bielsa wants the newly-promoted Premier League club to sign him.





According to reports (h/t sportwitness), Leeds United have submitted an offer of around €20 million for the player and it will be interesting to see if the Croatian side decide to accept it.

Marcelo Bielsa has asked the Whites to sign the player this summer.

Gvardiol should prove to be a quality long term investment for Leeds United if they manage to agree on the transfer.

The young defender has a big future ahead of him and someone like Marcelo Bielsa could groom him properly and coach him into a top-class first-team player.

The Argentine manager has done well to develop the young players at his disposal and Gvardiol all will be tempted to work with him if the opportunity presents itself.

The defender is highly rated by Dinamo Zagreb and it will be interesting to see if they’re willing to cash in on him after making just 13 first-team appearances.

Leeds have had an impressive transfer window so far and considering the fact that they have submitted an offer of around €20 million for the player, it seems that they are quite serious about signing Gvardiol.