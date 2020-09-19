Leeds submit bid for Brighton centre-back Haydon Roberts

Leeds United have been linked with quite a few defenders already this summer and the latest name linked with a move to Elland Road is that of Haydon Roberts from Brighton.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are interested in signing the 18-year-old defender from Brighton and they have now tabled a bid for him as well.





It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Brighton for the young defender in the coming weeks now.

Leeds tried to sign Ben white from Brighton earlier in the summer but the Seagulls refused to sell the talented 22-year-old.

There is no doubt that Leeds need to improve their defensive options this summer but 18-year-old Haydon Roberts is hardly going to improve them immediately. It seems like the Brighton defender could be a long term investment for Leeds United.

Leeds have done well to nurture the young players at their disposal and they could help Roberts fulfil his potential at Elland Road as well. Furthermore, a manager like Marcelo Bielsa could unlock his potential and help him develop in the next few years.

The England youth international has a bright future ahead of him and Brighton might not be keen on letting him leave just yet.