Leeds submit £30m bid for Ben White

Leeds United are keen on signing Ben White permanently this summer.

As per Football Insider, the Whites have submitted an improved offer for the 22-year-old defender after their first offer was turned down.





The current offer is worth around £30m but Brighton are not satisfied with it and they have turned down the approach from Leeds United once again.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds come back with another offer for the player in the coming weeks. White was on loan at Elland Road last season and he managed to establish himself as a key player.

It is understandable why Bielsa wants to bring him back to the club this summer.

White would improve Leeds at the back and he wouldn’t need time to adapt to the Argentine’s style. He knows the club and their style of play and he should be able to make an immediate impact next season.

Brighton clearly value the player highly and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can persuade them to sell the defender. White could be tempted to re-join Leeds after his outstanding loan spell last year.

Also, a manager like Bielsa could take him to the next level with his coaching.