Leeds striker Tyler Roberts sends message to Liam Cooper on Twitter

Tyler Roberts has taken to social networking site Twitter to send a message to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper.
The 27-year-old has been a key player for Leeds, but he will now face a lengthy period on the sidelines. The former Hull City defender has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks due to a knee injury he suffered against Sheffield United in the Yorkshire derby last weekend.
He has undergone an operation and posted a picture of him from the hospital. Roberts has sent him a message on Twitter “Soon back stronger skip”.
Soon back stronger skip💪🏽💙 https://t.co/hJZ8QBi4Fd
— Tyler Roberts (@official_tyro) December 6, 2018
The Leeds United skipper is arguably one of the best players in the side and in the Championship, and losing him will be a huge blow for the Yorkshire club.
Leeds have faced lots of injury problems this season but Marcelo Bielsa’s side have managed to tackle those situations brilliantly.
The Whites are in great form under the Argentine, and find themselves second in the Championship table with 39 points after 20 games.