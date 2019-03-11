Leeds striker Patrick Bamford delivers positive injury update ahead of Reading clash

Leeds United fans can breath a sigh of relief as Patrick Bamford has confirmed that his latest injury is not that serious.
The Whites, second in the Championship table – two points behind Norwich City, will face Reading next, and although it is unclear whether Bamford can take any part in the game, at least fans can rest easy in the light of the fact that he won’t be out for an extended period.
Bamford scored the only goal in Leeds’ 1-0 win against Bristol City on Saturday, but he hobbled off after 57th minute. The former Chelsea striker injured himself in the the minute of the game, with the momentum taking him onto the post when he scored.
He admitted that he didn’t even see the post, and panicked that he may have damaged his ligament again that caused him to miss a lot of games this season.
Bamford, however, has assured the fans that it was an ‘impact injury’. Leeds fans should be thrilled with this latest update from the player himself.
“I didn’t even see the post, my eyes were on the ball,” Bamford said to The Sun (printed edition). “It was on my bad knee as well, that’s why I ended up hobbling off, but the main thing is it’s not the same injury. I was panicking in case it was, but it was just a bang. An impact thing.”
It remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa takes any risk with Bamford. Leeds are relying heavily on the 25-year-old with top scorer Kemar Roofe out with ligament damage at the moment.
Bamford is almost certain to face Sheffield United and a win against them would take Leeds on the brink of a return to the Premier League.