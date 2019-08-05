Leeds striker Kemar Roofe will undergo his medical today at Anderlecht

According to the ever-reliable Kristof Terreur, Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe will undergo his medical today ahead of his move to Anderlecht.
The 26-year-old has only a year remaining on his contract and Leeds feel the need to cash in on him.
Marcelo Bielsa hinted yesterday that Roofe could be on his way out of the club, and it seems he is edging closer to joining Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht in the next few days.
Anderlecht are desperate to sign a striker having picked up just one point out of six, scoring just once.
The news will come as a huge blow for Bielsa and Leeds as the club were trying hard to persuade Roofe into signing a new deal at the club.
Roofe was the club’s top scorer last season and losing him will be a massive blow.
The striker is currently out injured with an ankle injury and didn’t play a part in Leed’s 3-1 victory against Bristol City on Sunday.
Surely, Bielsa will have to delve into the market to sign a new striker.