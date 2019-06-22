Leeds should sign Marshall

Leeds United are expected to be on the hunt for a right-back this summer with Luke Ayling lacking backup in case of injury and Lewie Coyle finding himself on the periphery. Marcelo Bielsa only needs a second-choice option to keep Ayling on his toes so Ben Marshall might be an option, despite him winding up Leeds supporters with a goal celebration last season.
The £1.5m Norwich City man struggled for playing time at Carrow Road and spent the second-half of last season on loan at Millwall as a result. Marshall could be available on loan or for sale this summer as he’s clearly surplus to requirements at Norwich – his form has left a lot to be desired over the past 12 months. The 28-year-old has made only six appearances for City since his 2018 move from Wolverhampton Wanderers and may not add to his tally.
Ayling has been a regular at right-back for Leeds since joining the Whites from Bristol City in 2016, making 116 appearances in all competitions. The problem Bielsa has, however, is a lack of depth. Coyle is a backup option, but he spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town and hasn’t made an appearance for Leeds since May 2017.
United have Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas who can operate in the roles when called upon, but the pair are makeshift options at best. Leeds need a player to deputise in place of Ayling and should consider a move for Marshall this summer to fix their lack of depth at the back.
