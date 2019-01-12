Leeds should sign Kelly to solve right-back crisis

Leeds United are short on options at right-back, with Marcelo Bielsa only having Luke Ayling to choose from. Jamie Shackleton, Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas can operate as makeshift fullbacks in an emergency, but Berardi and Dallas have struggled with injuries of late which could see Leeds dip into the transfer market this month.
They needn’t look any further than Martin Kelly. The Crystal Palace defender has made over 100 appearances since joining the Eagles from Liverpool in 2014 and has represented the England national team on one occasion too. Kelly could be open to a move away from Selhurst Park due to the lack of playing time under Roy Hodgson.
The 28-year-old, who made over 60 appearances for Liverpool, has made just seven appearances in all competitions for Palace this season and finds himself behind the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order. Kelly is out of contract next summer, so Palace might consider cashing in on the defender in January.
He only cost the Eagles £1.5m in 2014, so Leeds won’t need to break the bank to bring him to Elland Road. Kelly has bags of top-flight experience and can operate at centre-back, so he could be a useful player for United if they signed him.
Stats from Transfermarkt.