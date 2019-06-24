Leeds should sign Gayle to replace Roofe

Leeds United may have to bring in a new striker this summer if they lose Kemar Roofe. The 26-year-old is out of contract in 2020 and isn’t close to putting pen to paper on a new deal. Roofe was linked with a move to Newcastle in January and may be considering his options after the Whites missed out on promotion.
If the uncapped Jamaican does depart Elland Road, Dwight Gayle would be an excellent replacement. The £40k-per-week Newcastle striker was a standout performer during last season’s loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, scoring and creating 32 goals in 40 Championship games, and could easily fill Roofe’s shoes at Leeds.
Patrick Bamford provided good backup for Roofe, scoring nine goals in 16 Championship starts last season, but Tyler Roberts (three goals in 2018/19) was a disappointment and may not be able to shoulder the scoring burden if injuries struck.
Gayle doesn’t appear to have a future at Newcastle after the Magpies loaned out him last season, so Leeds should consider taking advantage. The 28-year-old has contributed a total of 75 goals in 100 Championship game in his career. He’s more than good enough to replace Roofe.
