Leeds should make ambitious move for Tavernier

Marcelo Bielsa may need to shop for a right-back this summer as Leeds United are short on options. Luke Ayling has been first-choice at Elland Road, but the Whites don’t have an obvious backup in case of injury.
Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas are makeshift options while Lewie Coyle has been on the periphery, but United may have an opportunity to sign an outstanding defender from the Scottish Premiership who would greatly improve their squad and is a Leeds supporter – James Tavernier.
The £7m-rated Rangers defender has attracted a lot of Premier League and Championship interest after an outstanding 2018/19 campaign. He scored (17) and created (20) 37 goals in 57 games last season and captained the side under Steven Gerrard.
Rangers have been eyeing up a potential replacement for Tavernier, so Leeds stand half a chance of getting the right-back. They have stiff competition from a host of clubs, but the opportunity to play for his supported club and under Marcelo Bielsa may be a selling point.
Tavernier would certainly give Ayling a run for his money next season and would provide a dynamic attacking threat as well as defensive quality. Whether Leeds make a move for the Rangers man remains to be seen, however.
Stats from Transfermarkt.