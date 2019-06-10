Leeds should look to sign Jack Butland

Leeds United should look to sign the Stoke City keeper Jack Butland this summer.
The Whites could do with a new shot-stopper after Kiko Casilla’s display against Derby County. The fans seem to have lost faith in the Spaniard.
Butland is likely to be available this summer and he would be a superb addition to Bielsa’s team.
A quality keeper and a forward should be enough to secure promotion for Leeds United next season.
Butland is a lot better than the level he is playing at and Leeds should provide him with an escape route now.
Stoke are unlikely to challenge for promotion or the Championship title next year and Butland might be tempted to make the switch.
Unless a Premier League club comes in for him, Leeds could be the ideal move for him.
As for Bielsa, he could transform his goalkeeping department with the signing of Jack Butland.
However, Stoke City’s asking price could be a major problem for the Whites. The Potters want £23m for their key star.
Leeds won’t be able to afford that and it will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a lower fee.
If they manage to pull it off, it would be some coup for them this summer.