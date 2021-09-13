Leeds should have signed Nahitan Nandez as horror start continues – opinion

Leeds really should have pushed harder to sign Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari during the summer transfer window.

The Whites have made a really poor start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Two draws and two defeats from their opening four games sees Leeds languishing down in 17th spot in the table.

It’s still early days of course. Marcelo Bielsa will be hugely concerned nonetheless.

Leeds have shipped 11 goals in their four Premier League games thus far – only Newcastle have conceded more.

The west Yorkshire outfit look incredibly naive. There isn’t enough protection for the back four. So the question must be asked…

Should Leeds have pushed harder to sign Nahitan Nandez?

Bielsa wanted to bring the 25-year-old defensive midfielder to Elland Road according to Calciomercato. And he allegedly would have cost Leeds just £21 million.

And how Leeds could have done with the diminutive Uruguayan now.

The tenacious Cagliari midfielder would have been a superb addition to Bielsa’s ranks. He seems to be ideally suited to the intense nature of Premier League football.

Soccer Souls describe the tenacious midfielder as ‘outstanding’.

The 25-year-old averaged 1.8 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 1.3 dribbles and 1.5 clearances in 32 Serie A appearances last season.

He made 30.9 passes per game on average during those outings and recorded a completion rate of 77.7%.

He is a tenacious tackler, has energy in abundance and would be the perfect partner for Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park.

Nandez would certainly have provided more solidarity to Leeds’ play in the defensive third.

And failing to sign him for just £21 million now looks like a big error from Bielsa.

Read also: Did German make a huge error by joining Leeds instead of Tottenham?

Stats obtained via Who Scored.