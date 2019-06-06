Leeds should consider signing West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez

This summer is very crucial for Leeds United.
Leeds must ensure they put up a strong fight again for promotion next season.
Marcelo Bielsa had mixed success in the transfer market last season.
However, with money not available in plenty, Leeds must be smart in their transfer dealings this time.
Signing a striker is absolutely vital for Leeds.
Kemar Roofe scored 15 goals last season, but Patrick Bamford struggled with form and injuries.
Leeds created loads of chances but their inability to finish off games saw them missing out on automatic promotion last season.
With this in mind, Leeds must make a move for West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez this summer.
There are mainly four reasons why Leeds should move for him.
First, he is a superb finisher. Last season he scored 22 goals in the Championship.
Secondly, he is creative as well, laying on six assists for his teammates.
Third, he stays fit, appearing in 45 Championship games last season.
And finally, he is available for a bargain £5million due to a release clause in his contract.
The only factor that should bother Leeds is his wage, which is around £60k-per-week.
At £5m, he is the man Leeds should sign this summer, a player who can make a huge difference to the side.
Furthermore, his signing will also weaken their rival as the Baggies are equally expected to challenge for promotion next season.
Leeds must find a way to sort out Rodriguez’s wages, and if they manage to do so, Bielsa would pull off a masterstroke deal this summer.