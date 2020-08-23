Leeds set to submit €25m offer for Rodrigo Moreno

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Valencia attacker Rodrigo Moreno.

Apparently, the offer will be in the region of €25 million and it will be interesting to see if Valencia are willing to accept that.

The Spanish side are under financial stress and most of their first-team players are expected to be available for transfer this summer.

Bielsa needs to add more goals to his side and Moreno would be a superb addition. He has the talent and the experience to make an immediate impact in the Premier League next year and Leeds should look to snap him up quickly.

Rodrigo picked up seven goals and eleven assists for the Spanish side last season and a top-class manager like Marcelo Bielsa could improve his game further.

Also, Leeds’s attacking style of football could help the forward express himself better.

Leeds will be hoping to secure a respectable finish next season and they cannot hope to do so with Bamford leading the line. Someone like Rodrigo would be an upgrade and he could take the Leeds attack to a whole new level.