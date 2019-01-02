Leeds set to sign Stuart McKinstry from Motherwell

Leeds United are looking to sign the highly talented Motherwell winger Stuart McKinstry.
According to Scottish Sun, Leeds have already made their move for the player and McKinstry will arrive in Leeds for talks this week. He will also be shown around Elland Road.
The Whites are looking to add to their pool of young talent at the club and McKinstry should prove to be a quality addition.
The 16-year-old is quite highly rated around Scotland and he could cost Leeds a fee of around £400,000.
The report adds that McKinstry will join Leeds’ youth team and continue his development under the tutelage of Carlos Corberan.
Motherwell are cash strapped right now and therefore Leeds should have no problems completing the deal.
The Scottish outfit are looking to sign Ross McCormack with the proceeds.
As for the player, he will get to develop at the better club with better facilities under top class coaches.
The deal makes sense for all parties and the transfer should be concluded soon.