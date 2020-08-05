Leeds set to sign Joe Gelhardt for a fee of £2.5m with add-ons

Leeds are all set to sign the talented young Wigan forward Joe Gelhardt this summer.

According to David Anderson from Mirror, the Whites will pay a fee of around £2.5m with add-ons for the 18-year-old.





They are also in talks with Manchester City to secure the loan transfer of Jack Harrison.

Gelhardt is highly rated around England he should prove to be a quality long-term addition for the Whites. The young forward has the talent and Bielsa can groom him into a star with time.

The youngster made 18 appearances in the Championship this past season with Wigan.

The Leeds manager has an impressive track record of improving players and he could work wonders with the 18-year-old.

Leeds need more depth and quality in their squad next season and it is no surprise that they are adding to their attack. Bamford is currently their only goalscorer and that is simply not good enough.

Gelhardt is not ready to make an immediate impact in the Premier League either and it will be interesting to see if Leeds move for another forward in the coming weeks.

Bielsa cannot hope to survive in the Premier League without proper reinforcements this summer and Leeds are expected to be busy in the transfer market.