Leeds set to meet with Ian Poveda this week

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda.
The 19-year-old is highly rated in England and it will be interesting to see if Leeds manage to sign him this month.
As per the reliable Phil Hay, the player has attracted interest from Italian clubs as well but Leeds still expect to meet him later this week.
Leeds United could use some depth in their attacking department and Poveda might prove to be a handy signing. He can play as an attacking midfielder or a winger.
Poveda will add depth to the Leeds side. He might not be ready to make a big difference right now but he could be a great option off the bench.
Furthermore, Marcelo Bielsa will help him develop as a player. The Leeds manager is excellent at developing young players and Poveda will benefit from a spell under him.
The youngster needs to play more often at a higher level and that will not be possible at Manchester City right now. A move away from the club could be ideal for him right now.
He could get more opportunities at Leeds and that will only benefit his career.