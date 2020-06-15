Leeds set to make their move for Cyle Larin

Leeds have been linked with a move for Cyle Larin this summer.

As per Aksam (via Sportwitness), the Championship giants could now make their move for the forward.





The report claims that Leeds could submit a bid of around €2.2m for the player and that is likely to be accepted.

Larin is not in Besiktas’ first-team plans next season and it seems that the Turkish club are willing to sell him for the right price.

It will be interesting to see if Larin ends up at Leeds United next season.

The Whites could use some attacking depth and Larin could prove to be a useful addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Also, Leeds will need more players to cope with the grueling Premier League schedule next season.

The Whites are leading the Championship table right now and they have a great chance of securing promotion.

Larin will be tempted if a Premier League club comes calling for him and therefore Leeds shouldn’t have any problems convincing the player to join.

A move to the Premier League would allow him to play at a higher level and he would be earning more money as well.

The 25-year-old has scored 9 goals this season for Zulte on loan.