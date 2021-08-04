Leeds reportedly eyeing transformational double deal for Rangers duo Ryan Kent and Glen Kamara

Leeds are interested in signing Rangers duo Ryan Kent and Glen Kamara this summer according to a report from Give Me Sport.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa seems to be intent on building a team capable of pushing for the top six this season.

The West Yorkshire outfit have already brought Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson to Elland Road this summer. Meanwhile Jack Harrison’s loan deal has finally been made permanent.

Bielsa clearly isn’t done with his business just yet, however.

Leeds chasing Rangers duo

Kent and Kamara are on the Whites’ radar according to a report from GMS.

The lively winger and the tenacious central midfielder really would add so much to Bielsa’s side.

Kent, 24, bagged 13 goals and 15 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Rangers last season.

Meanwhile, Kamara flourished as well, albeit in a much different role to Kent.

In 28 Scottish Premiership appearances, the defensive midfielder, 25, averaged one tackle and one interception per game. He made 65.9 passes per match on average during those outings and recorded a mightily impressive completion rate of 90.5%.

Kamara is valued at around £8 million according to The Scottish Sun whilst Kent could be up for grabs for around £15 million, also The Scottish Sun.

Read also: Leeds target reportedly asks to leave current club

That would be great value for Leeds. And both players could have truly huge impacts at Elland Road this season.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt and Who Scored