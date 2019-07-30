Leeds remain keen on Ryan Kent

Leeds United remain interested in signing Liverpool winger Ryan Kent this summer.
According to Leeds Live, the Championship club want to sign the player but they cannot afford a permanent deal.
Recently, Klopp claimed that Kent will only leave on a permanent deal. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool manage to find a buyer for him.
The winger was on loan at Rangers last term and the Scottish side remain keen on him as well.
Kent hasn’t really impressed in pre-season so far and he won’t be a starter for Klopp. It is better for him to move on.
However, it appears that none of his suitors are willing to pay up for his services.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. Leeds can only sign him if Liverpool are willing to loan him out. The player’s representatives believe that a loan deal might be possible this summer despite Liverpool’s current stance.
Bielsa could definitely use a winger next season and Kent could be a solid addition. He has the talent to shine in the Championship.
The 22-year-old managed to score 6 goals for Rangers last season and he will add pace and flair to Leeds’ attack next season.