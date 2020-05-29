Leeds remain keen on Mbaye Diagne

Leeds United are keen on signing the Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne this summer.

According to Fotomac (via Sportwitness), the player will cost around €5m.

Marcelo Bielsa needs to add more depth to his attack and Diagne would be a good addition. The 28-year-old has the perfect blend of ability and experience to make an immediate impact.

If Leeds make it to the Premier League next season, they will need a bigger squad and quality in depth.

Signings like Diagne would be perfect for them. The 28-year-old will add presence and goals to the side in exchange for a very reasonable fee.

The transfer should be a no-brainer for Leeds.

Diagne is a very good finisher and he is impressive in the air. He will add a new dimension to Leeds’ attack.

Furthermore, the striker is not a bad creator as well. He can pick up teammates with well executed through balls as well.

Diagne can drop in between the channels and make a difference creatively as well.

The 28-year-old hasn’t had too much action with Brugge (on loan). He has 4 goals in the Jupiler league, despite making just one start and five more appearances as a substitute.