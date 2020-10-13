Leeds ready to sign £10m-rated midfielder by Friday

Leeds United want to sign the Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder is valued at £10 million and Leeds are ready to sign him before Friday’s deadline.





The Whites have been very active in the transfer market this summer and they can certainly afford another £10 million for a talented young player.

The 19-year-old is highly rated and he has a big future ahead of him. Signing him now could save Leeds millions in future.

Marcelo Bielsa has done well to develop the young players at his disposal and he could take Sibley’s game to another level as well.

Leeds are yet to submit a formal bid for the midfielder but they are keen on him and it remains to be seen whether they agree to pay the asking price for the 19-year-old.

A move to Leeds United would be the ideal next step in Sibley’s career. The challenge and the exposure at a Premier League club could help the 19-year-old grow as a footballer.

Also, he would learn a lot from training with quality players.

Leeds have signed the likes of Koch, Llorente, Rodrigo and Raphinha so far.