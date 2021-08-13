Leeds pushing hard to sign Mikkel Damsgaard, Tottenham also keen

Leeds United remain keen on signing Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria this summer.

The 21-year-old made quite an impression in the European Championships with Denmark and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League clubs.

According to La Repubblica (h/t Sportwitness), Marcelo Bielsa is pushing hard for the highly-rated attacking midfielder but Leeds are not the only Premier League club interested in signing the Danish international.

Apparently, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the player as well.

Leeds could definitely use more creativity in the final third and Damsgaard could prove to be a superb long term investment for them.

The 21-year-old can operate as the number ten as well as in the wide roles and he will add goals and assists to the side.

A move to Elland Road could be ideal for the player as well. He would get regular game time at a high level and a top-class coach like Bielsa could help him improve further.

Meanwhile, Spurs could use a quality creator like him as well especially with the likes of Dele Alli failing to hit peak form over the past year.

Spurs have a more ambitious project at their disposal and they are probably a more attractive proposition for the player.

However, there is more competition for places at the London club and a move to Leeds would probably guarantee the player regular first-team football on a weekly basis.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

