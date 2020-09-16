Leeds preparing loan-to-buy offer for Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer.

The newly-promoted Premier League club have failed to agree on a permanent transfer for the 26-year-old midfielder but they’re not ready to give up on the chase just yet.





According to Football Insider, Leeds could look to sign the Argentine midfielder on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move next year.

Apparently the Italian club want £37 million for Rodrigo De Paul and it will be interesting to see if Leeds United can bring him to the club before the transfer window closes next month.

There is no doubt that they need to add more creativity to their midfield and the Argentine would be the ideal addition.

Leeds were very impressive in the opening game of the season against Liverpool and they will be looking to build on that now.

They have done well to improve their defence and attack with the signings of Robin Koch and Rodrigo.

Rodrigo de Paul would wrap up a fantastic transfer window for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United.

Apparently the midfielder is keen on a move to Leeds United and he is attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League.

The midfielder picked up seven goals and six assists in the Italian League last season and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Pablo Hernandez at Elland Road.