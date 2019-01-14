Leeds prepared to pay £20m for Daniel James

Leeds are interested in signing the Swansea winger Daniel James.
The 21-year-old pacy winger has been quite impressive for the Championship outfit and he has caught Marcelo Bielsa’s attention.
According to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Whites are looking to bring in the youngster to improve their wide options.
Leeds will move for Jefferson Montero if they fail to land James. Montero is a loan target for the Whites.
As per the report (via Daily Star), Marcelo Bielsa’s side are prepared to pay around £20m to get him.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Leeds could certainly use a winger and James would be a solid investment for the future. The 21-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a big future.
However, £20m is a lot of money for a Championship club and it will be interesting to see if Leeds manage to afford that.
Leeds already have a very good young winger in Jack Clarke and signing Daniel James would sort out their wide positions for the foreseeable future.
Currently, Leeds are lacking in wide options and it is a problem area for Bielsa.
The Whites are at the top of the Championship standings right now and James might be keen on playing for a better side as well. Also, Bielsa’s presence will also be a major draw for the player.