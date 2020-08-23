Leeds plotting second bid for Ryan Kent, Gerrard makes transfer admission

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

According to the reliable Phil hay, the whites are now expected to submit an improved offer for the winger after having failed with a £10m bid earlier this week.





no more on Koch yet. Would expect them to go back in with a higher offer for Kent. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 23, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa has been following the player for quite a while now and it is no surprise that he wants to sign Kent this summer.

Leeds need to add some pace and flair to their attack and the 23-year-old Rangers winger would be the perfect addition.

He has been a star for Rangers ever since he moved to Scotland and it will be interesting to see if the newly-promoted Premier League side can convince the Scottish giants to sell the player.

Manager Steven Gerrard has hinted that every player has a price and if Leeds decide to match their valuation, the Scottish giants might have to consider a sale.

He said: “What I will say is that if the valuation of any player is met then as much as I would like the final say on it, it will probably be taken out of my hands. I’m a realist. I’m not soft, I’m not stupid. I realise the power of Leeds now that they are a Premier League team. I get it.”

Kent seems happy at Rangers but the chance to move to the Premier League and play for a manager like Bielsa must be tempting. it will be interesting to see if the young winger returns to England this summer.