Leeds plotting January move for Dwight Gayle

Leeds United are looking to make a move for Dwight Gayle in January.
According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old striker is a target for the Whites after his exploits in the Championship in the previous seasons.
Gayle is a proven goalscorer in the Championship and he has shown that with West Brom, Newcastle and Peterborough in the past. He managed to score 24 goals for West Brom last season.
Leeds United could definitely use someone like him and Bielsa must look to sign the forward next month.
Currently, Leeds have Nketiah and Bamford as their strikers and Bamford hasn’t been consistent at all. Furthermore, Nketiah has been linked with a return to Arsenal in January.
The Whites cannot afford to take any risks right now as they are in the middle of a title race. Attacking reinforcements should be top priority for Leeds in January.
Someone like Gayle will add a new dimension to their play and help them overtake West Brom in the table.
The Newcastle man is currently out of favour under Steve Bruce and the move would be ideal for him as well.
He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he will surely force his way into Bielsa’s starting lineup if he manages to regain his sharpness.