Leeds planning to submit improved bid for Erick Pulgar

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Fiorentina defensive midfielder Erick Pulgar.

According to Al Aire Libre, the Premier League are looking to submit an improved offer for the player. Apparently, their €11m offer has been turned down and the Whites are looking to offer around €15m now.





It will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit are open to accepting the improved bid when it is presented.

Pulgar would be a superb addition to Bielsa’s midfield this season. He would protect the back four and allow the creative players like Klich and Hernandez to play with more freedom.

The 26-year-old could form a tremendous partnership with Kalvin Phillips at the heart of Leeds United’s midfield.

Bielsa has done well to improve his defence with the signings of Koch and Llorente so far. Leeds have invested a lot of money on their attack with the signing of Rodrigo as well.

It remains to be seen if they can improve their midfield before the window closes next month.

They have been outplayed in the midfield in their first two league games so far and Bielsa must look to bring in a quality holding midfielder like Pulgar in the next few weeks.