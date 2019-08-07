Leeds open talks to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool

Leeds United are looking to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool this summer.
Daily Record believe that the Championship club have launched a late attempt to sign the 22-year-old winger.
The reliable (when it comes to Liverpool players) Neil Jones has also confirmed that the two clubs are currently in talks.
It will be interesting to see if Bielsa manages to land the winger before the window shuts. Kent was on loan at Rangers last term and he managed to impress in Scotland.
He is not a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield and it is best for all parties to move on.
Kent could develop as a player with regular football at Leeds. Bielsa is a top-class coach who will help the winger improve.
He has the talent to be a crucial player for Leeds in the Championship and the Whites should do everything in their power to make the move happen.
Liverpool are demanding £7 million for the player and the fee could rise to £10 million with add ons.
Leeds have the money to spend after Kemar Roofe’s sale and it will be interesting to see if they manage to secure an agreement with the Premier League giants now.