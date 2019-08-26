Leeds open contract talks with Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United are set to open contract talks with Kalvin Phillips.
According to Football Insider, the player wants around £40,000-per-week.
Phillips was linked with a move away from Elland Road earlier this summer but Leeds managed to keep him at the club.
They will have to pay him big money if they want to hold on to the player.
Phillips wants to earn as much as Bamford and Casilla. Both players are on big money at Elland Road.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds can secure an agreement with the midfielder in the coming weeks.
Phillips has been a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and they cannot afford to lose him.
He is still very young and he could develop into a top-class player in future. Leeds must look to fulfill his demands and keep him at the club until promotion is secured.
The Whites tried to agree on a new deal with the player earlier this summer but he was not satisfied with the offer and it was knocked back.
The 23-year-old wants a five-year deal that would be worth in excess of £10million. Leeds can certainly afford that and it will be interesting to see what happens now.
A pay rise for Phillips could convince the other players to demand big money extensions as well. It could create a wage imbalance at the club.