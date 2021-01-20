Leeds offered the chance to sign Montpellier striker Andy Delort

Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign the Montpellier striker Andy Delort.

According to Football Insider, the French outfit are looking to cash in on the 29-year-old forward because of their financial crisis and it remains to be seen whether Leeds come forward with an offer now.





Delort has scored nine goals and has picked up six assists in 18 League appearances this season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Leeds attack.

According to reports, Leeds are looking to improve their attacking options this month but Marcelo Bielsa is reluctant to pay big money for a striker.

SL View: Ideal partner for Patrick Bamford?

The Algerian international is one of the fastest players in the French League and he could add a new dimension to the Leeds attack if he joins them this month.

Patrick Bamford has done well for Leeds United in the Premier League so far but the Whites could use an injection of pace in their attack, during the second half of the season.

Apparently, the Premier League club are also monitoring the situation of Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It remains to be seen who they end up signing this month.

Leeds are currently 12th in the Premier League table with 23 points and a quality January signing could help them break into the top half.

Delort is at the peak of his powers right now and he might be able to make an immediate impact if he moves to Elland Rd this month.