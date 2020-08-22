Leeds negotiating the transfer of Emmanuel Dennis

Leeds are interested in signing the Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis this summer.

According to the reliable Manu Lonjon, the player has received an offer from the Whites and Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now negotiating his transfer.





Contrairement à certaines affirmations, Emmanuel Dennis ( Bruges) n’est pas blessé. Il est préservé car son transfert est en train de se terminer.

Pour rappel : Naples, Leverkusen et Leeds en négociations pour le joueur. — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) August 21, 2020

Preuve de l’avancement des négociations entre Chelsea et Leverkusen concernant Havertz, le club Allemand cherche son remplaçant et vient de se positionner sur Emmanuel Dennis ( Bruges) ! L’attaquant dispose également d’offres de Leeds et du Napoli. — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) August 21, 2020

The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he could prove to be a superb addition to Bielsa’s squad next season.

Leeds need to add more goals to their side and Dennis would be a good fit for them. They cannot rely on Patrick Bamford to deliver on a weekly basis in the Premier League.

Bielsa must look to bring in one or two quality attackers in the coming weeks.

Dennis scored 8 goals this past season and Bielsa could groom him into a quality attacker. The Argentine has a reputation of developing young players at his disposal.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can convince Brugge and the player to make the move this summer. It would be a step up in the player’s career and he could be tempted.

The chance to join a Premier League club is hard to turn down and Dennis would get to play for a top-class coach like Bielsa as well.

The 22-year-old can play in the wide areas as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Leeds.