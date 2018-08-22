Leeds must consider signing Tomas Kalas on loan

Marcelo Bielsa dodged the question when asked whether he would be looking to sign a central defender this month by saying injuries to Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson doesn’t mean he will have to make incursions in the transfer market.
True enough, but at the same time Leeds reportedly enquired about signing Matthew Pennington on loan this month, according to Yorkshire Evening Post, which suggests, Bielsa could still be looking to sign a centre-back before the end of this month.
With that in mind, Bielsa should look to sign Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas who will be desperate to find a new club this season.
The 25-year-old is one of the perennial loanees for the Blues. He played for Fulham on loan last season and helped the Cottagers win promotion. However, Slavisa Jokanovic bolstered the centre-back area by signing Callum Chambers, Alfie Mawson and Maxime Le Marchand, and thus didn’t make a permanent move for him.
Kalas is way down the pecking order at Chelsea and would jump at the prospect of playing for Leeds. He has previously played for Boro on loan, and has plenty of Championship experience.
He made his Premier League debut in 2014 in a crucial clash against Liverpool. Jose Mourinho included the Czech defender in a surprise team selection, but he helped the Blues keep a clean sheet at Anfield.
Kalas is a strong defender who is versatile enough to play as a right-back. He would be a superb addition for the Leeds squad, and would add plenty of depth and quality to Bielsa’s side.