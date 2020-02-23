Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips delivers update on his injury

23 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United secured back to back wins in the Championship after securing a 1-0 victory against Reading at Elland Road.

Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match in the second half as the Whites earned all three points against the Royals.

Kalvin Phillips took a knock during the game and was taken off in the 37th minute. Marcelo Bielsa has said after the match that his injury doesn’t look serious.

After the match, Arsenal legend Ian Wright sent a message on Instagram (shared by Graham Symth of The Yorkshire Evening Post) to Phillips sharing his concern and hoping that the injury is not too serious.

Phillips responded by saying: “all good Wrighty just a dead calf thanks mate”.

Leeds fans will be pleased to hear that from Phillips who has been sensational in recent games. It means that the injury is not too serious and that he should be able to return to action in the next game.

Leeds are now five points ahead of third-placed Fulham, who dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Derby on Friday.

The Whites enjoyed 66% of possession, and attempted 18 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

