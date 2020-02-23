Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips delivers update on his injury

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United secured back to back wins in the Championship after securing a 1-0 victory against Reading at Elland Road.
Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match in the second half as the Whites earned all three points against the Royals.
Kalvin Phillips took a knock during the game and was taken off in the 37th minute. Marcelo Bielsa has said after the match that his injury doesn’t look serious.
After the match, Arsenal legend Ian Wright sent a message on Instagram (shared by Graham Symth of The Yorkshire Evening Post) to Phillips sharing his concern and hoping that the injury is not too serious.
Phillips responded by saying: “all good Wrighty just a dead calf thanks mate”.
Leeds fans will be pleased to hear that from Phillips who has been sensational in recent games. It means that the injury is not too serious and that he should be able to return to action in the next game.
Hopefully that's Ian Wright's next question.
— Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) February 22, 2020
Wrighty trying to get him to Arsenal #grooming 😂😂 🤔
— Dave Duracell (@DaveDuracell) February 22, 2020
KP on that veal train.
— Robert Darlington (@RobDar91) February 22, 2020
He's fine, he was giving it laps of the pitch shithousing the fans after the whistle went 😍
— Dan (@dansheardyo) February 22, 2020
Good news
— RaginCajun77346 (@ragincajun77346) February 22, 2020
Should be sound for Wednesday 🙏
— Matt Miller (@MattMil57601769) February 22, 2020
I always liked Ian Wright even when if was fashionable to hate him x #ianwright
— Adrian D. (@Prolethreat) February 23, 2020
Leeds are now five points ahead of third-placed Fulham, who dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Derby on Friday.
The Whites enjoyed 66% of possession, and attempted 18 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.