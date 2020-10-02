Leeds making progress on the signing of Todd Cantwell

Leeds United are thought to be making progress on a deal to sign Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the move to Elland Road this summer and Leeds are currently in talks with the Championship club regarding a deal as Football Insider.





It will be interesting to see if Leeds United can agree on a fee with Norwich before the transfer window closes.

The newly-promoted Premier League side tried to sign Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich but the 21-year-old has failed his medical.

Cantwell should prove to be a quality addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield if he joins the club. The 22-year-old midfielder impressed in the Premier League last year and he managed to score seven goals as well.

The Norwich midfielder can operate centrally or in the wide areas. His versatility will be an added bonus for Leeds United.

Leeds could use that extra bit of creativity and the talented Norwich midfielder certainly fits the profile. He could also be the perfect long term replacement for star midfielder Pablo Hernandez.

Cantwell has played in the Premier League already and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Leeds.