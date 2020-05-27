Leeds looking to sign James Hillson from Arsenal

Leeds United are keen on signing the Arsenal starlet James Hillson this summer.

As per Football Insider, the Championship outfit have already made their approach to sign the youngster.

The 19-year-old is highly rated by the Gunners and they are looking to offer him a new deal.

However, Hillson is not ready for first-team football at Arsenal yet and he will be loaned out next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites can secure his services.

Leeds need to add more depth to their goalkeeping department in the summer.

Kiko Casilla has been quite inconsistent and he could be on his way out of Elland Road. Illan Meslier could replace the Spaniard next season.

Meslier managed to impress during his loan spell with the Whites this season.

Hillson is quite talented as well and it is no surprise that Leeds want to snap him up already.

Having two talented young keepers like Meslier and Hillson could sort out their goalkeeping situation for years to come.

Arsenal might not be too keen on losing a top prospect in Hillson and Leeds will have to come forward with a very convincing offer.