Leeds looking to sign Eddie Nketiah

Leeds are interested in signing the Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this summer.
According to David Ornstein from BBC Sport, the Championship club want to sign the player and Bielsa wants him to replace Kemar Roofe in the side.
Roofe has joined Anderlecht this evening and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can get Nketiah as his replacement now.
Leeds in strong for Nketiah. Victor Orta pushing hard, hopes Unai Emery links + proposed role may swing it but stiff rivalry from likes of Bristol City & Fortuna Düsseldorf. Bielsa wants EN to play key role in place of Kemar Roofe (Anderlecht medical) #AFC #LUFC #BristolCity #F95
— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 6, 2019
The young Arsenal forward needs to play regularly and Leeds can provide him with that platform. Arsenal won’t be able to provide him regular first team football next season and a move makes sense for him.
Ornstein adds that Victor Orta is pushing hard to finalise the transfer.
The likes of Bristol City & Fortuna Düsseldorf are interested in the player as well.
It will be interesting to see where Nketiah ends up eventually.
Bielsa has planned a key role for him next season and a move to Leeds would be ideal for him. He can develop under a top class coach without being under too much pressure.
Also, playing in the Championship will prepare him well for a future step up to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds can pull this off before the window shuts.