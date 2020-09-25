Leeds looking to sign Daniel James on loan

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Manchester United winger Daniel James.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to Elland Road before he joined the Red Devils and it seems that Marcelo Bielsa has reignited his interest in the young winger.





According to reports, Leeds United want to sign James on a loan deal this summer.

Leeds want Dan James on loan from Manchester United. They have cooled their interest in Liverpool’s Harry Wilson, who is being pursued by Burnley. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 25, 2020

James is not a key player for Manchester United and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football. A move to Leeds United Could be exactly what he needs right now.

He will get to play a lot more for the Whites and someone like Marcelo Bielsa could help him regain his form and confidence.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on the deal in the coming weeks.

Manchester United need to add more depth to their attack and it would be surprising to see them loan out Daniel James without signing somebody first.

The Premier League giants have been linked with Jadon Sancho but a deal for the Dortmund star won’t be easy to pull off. He is likely to cost a club-record fee.