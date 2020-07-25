Leeds could hijack Inter Milan’s move for Lucas Martinez Quarta

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Argentine defender Lucas Martinez Quarta this summer.

As per Calciomercato (via Sportwitness), Inter Milan are keen on the centre back as well but Leeds could hijack the move. Apparently, the newly-promoted side are in contact to sign the player.





Marcelo Bielsa wants to improve his back four and he has identified Quarta as a target. The player is likely to be tempted if someone like Bielsa comes calling. The Leeds boss is adored in Argentina.

Also, the chance to play in the Premier League is an attraction in itself.

Quarta is expected to cost around €12-15m this summer and Leeds should be able to afford that.

It will be interesting to see where the 24-year-old defender ends up eventually. Inter Milan are obviously a better option right now but Leeds have an ambitious project and they can give him regular football.

Ben White has returned to Brighton after his loan spell and Quarta could be his replacement at Leeds. He might not get the same amount of game time at Inter Milan.

Furthermore, Bielsa could help him achieve his potential at Elland Road.