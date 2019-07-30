Leeds linked with a move for Ryan Nolan

Leeds United are interested in signing the young Inter Milan defender Ryan Nolan.
According to a report from Triveneto Goal (translated by Sportwitness), the player is a target for Brighton as well.
Nolan has been with Inter since 2015 and it will be interesting to see if Leeds make their move to sign the defender in the coming weeks.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in need of defenders but Nolan might not be ready to start for the first team just yet.
It seems that the 20-year-old will be one for the future.
Bielsa has done well to develop young players throughout his managerial career and he can do the same with Nolan.
The Inter Milan defender could prove to be a solid investment in the long term.
Nolan is likely to have more chance of making the first team at a Championship club in future and therefore the move to Leeds might be tempting for him.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
As per the report, Serie C side Triestina Calcio are interested in signing the highly talented defender as well.