Leeds linked with a move for Fernando Llorente

Leeds United have signed Rodrigo from Valencia earlier this summer.

It seems that the Premier League club are now looking to bring in another Spanish striker before the transfer window closes.





Former Tottenham player Fernando Llorente has been linked with a move to Elland Road as per reports (h/t Sportwitness).

The experienced Spanish striker has proven himself in Spain and England and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can agree on a deal to sign him this summer.

He could be the ideal backup option for Rodrigo and his experience could prove to be invaluable for the Leeds United dressing room.

Furthermore, Llorente is a target man who’s playing style will give Marcelo Bielsa the chance to implement a different tactical approach if needed.

Rodrigo and Bamford are two good options to have in the attack and if Bielsa manages to sign Llorente as well, Leeds United will have a very impressive attacking unit at their disposal.

The 24-cap Spanish international has played in England before with Tottenham and Swansea, he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for Leeds United if he returns to the Premier League.