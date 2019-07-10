Leeds linked with a move for Felipe Caicedo

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Felipe Caicedo this summer.
According to a report from Il Messaggero (translated by Sportwitness), the Championship outfit are interested in the player and they are in the front row in terms of his suitors.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites make an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Lazio do not want to let the player leave this summer. The 30-year-old had a good season with the Serie A side last year and it would be surprising to see him force a move.
Leeds do need a quality forward and Caicedo would be a good addition. However, the move seems unlikely at this stage.
The 30-year-old scored 8 goals for Lazio last season and he started just 17 games.
He has the talent to make a big difference in the Championship. A player like him could be the difference between automatic promotion and play-offs.
Marcelo Bielsa should make a striker his top priority this summer but he must look at younger options.
Although Caicedo is not a key starter for Lazio and a summer move might be on the cards, it is hard to see him take a step down and play in the Championship next season.