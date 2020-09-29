Leeds linked with a move for César Gelabert

Leeds have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid youngster Cesar Gelabert.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Leeds and Arsenal have made efforts to sign the player but those approaches have been rebuffed.





Real Madrid are not keen on selling the youngster this summer. The 19-year-old is highly rated in Spain and he has a big future ahead of himself. It is understandable why the Spanish giants want to hold on to him.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to loan the player out in the coming seasons.

Gelabert needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Real Madrid because of the number of established internationals at Zidane’s disposal.

A move to Leeds or Arsenal could be beneficial for the player’s career. Both clubs have an impressive track record of developing young talent and the likes of Bielsa and Arteta could work wonders with a player of Gelabert’s talent.

Apparently, the likes of Atalanta, Real Sociedad, Valencia and Levante are interested in the Real Madrid youngster as well.

It remains to be seen where the 19-year-old midfielder ends up eventually.