Leeds United fans react to Liam McCarron transfer link

29 June, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United are yet to sign a single player in the summer transfer window.

The Whites need to bolster their first team squad especially after the departure of Jack Clarke.

The Yorkshire club are reportedly close to signing Jack Harrison on loan, while the Whites are chasing targets like Ben White, Helder Costa and Ryan Kent.

Leeds United fans can be excused for feeling frustrated with the club’s lack of transfer activity.

And that has been reflected in their reactions after Phil Hay reported yesterday that Carlisle United’s teenage winger Liam McCarron is close to joining Leeds.

The 18-year-old is seen as a player for the future, but he will command a six-figure transfer fee, reported to be in the region of £250,000.

Marcelo Bielsa has a proven track record of turning young talents into established stars, and therefore it seems a good move for the youngster.

However, Leeds fans are dying to see quality players coming in who can bolster the first team, instead of youngsters being signed to improve the academy.

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:

