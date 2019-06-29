Leeds United fans react to Liam McCarron transfer link

Leeds United are yet to sign a single player in the summer transfer window.
The Whites need to bolster their first team squad especially after the departure of Jack Clarke.
The Yorkshire club are reportedly close to signing Jack Harrison on loan, while the Whites are chasing targets like Ben White, Helder Costa and Ryan Kent.
Leeds United fans can be excused for feeling frustrated with the club’s lack of transfer activity.
And that has been reflected in their reactions after Phil Hay reported yesterday that Carlisle United’s teenage winger Liam McCarron is close to joining Leeds.
The 18-year-old is seen as a player for the future, but he will command a six-figure transfer fee, reported to be in the region of £250,000.
Marcelo Bielsa has a proven track record of turning young talents into established stars, and therefore it seems a good move for the youngster.
However, Leeds fans are dying to see quality players coming in who can bolster the first team, instead of youngsters being signed to improve the academy.
Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:
no wonder we aint signed costa/kent/white when chasing u23’s. FFS you think they would prioritise first team signings.
— Gaz Morris (@GazMorris5) June 28, 2019
Leeds’ business model is clear. Owner doesn’t have cash to just throw away. Well sell profitable players and replenish the youth and repeat until we’re promoted and get that tv money
— Tomas Ó Maonaigh (@tMean) June 28, 2019
Enough with under 23’s we need some first team action
— Ben Cadman (@BenCadman2) June 28, 2019
Aiming high again I see. If he’d have invested £20m in January he would have had £180m now. Will he ever see the bigger picture and longer term ? Something tells me not.
— Graham Parker (@Grazzington) June 28, 2019
Leeds are signing everyone and his dog. Could we (the paying supporters) have some action from LUFC. We are being treated like mushrooms-kept in the dark and fed sh*t
— Forty Licks (@forty_licks) June 29, 2019
These players do not improve the first team one bit and we fell at the final hurdle last season. It’s the first team that needs improvement not the youth system, for a man worth hundreds of millions Radz ain’t spent shit !
— Glyn Bingham (@glyn_bingham) June 28, 2019
Orta being Orta…fraud
— Matt Vare (@Matt_Vare) June 28, 2019
One for the future, but the future never comes
— Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) June 28, 2019