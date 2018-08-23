Leeds’ Liam Cooper ruled out for 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury

Leeds United have confirmed that club captain Liam Cooper will be out for the next 2-3 weeks with an injury.
The defender picked up a hamstring injury during a warm-up session before the Swansea game.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are already short of defenders and Cooper’s absence will be a major blow. The fans will be expecting a signing now.
The Argentine had to field a makeshift defence last time out and his side struggled to keep it tight at the back.
The Whites can still sign players on loan and they should look to bolster their defensive unit immediately.
Leeds have had a fantastic start to the season but they cannot sustain a title challenge with a shallow squad. They will need to add more depth before the window closes.
Meanwhile, Cooper will miss this weekend’s trip to Norwich City and the key games against Preston and Middlesbrough.
The only good news for the Leeds fans is that Stuart Dallas and Pontus Jansson have returned to full training this week and they could feature against Norwich City.
No Cooper against Boro then pic.twitter.com/I79iC5J5fc
— Dan O’Dell (@hideandseekrecs) August 23, 2018
Cooper out for 2-3 weeks 😬
— We Are Leeds (@WeAreLeeds1919) August 23, 2018
Surely need a loan in?
— James Palmer (@jpalmsx) August 23, 2018
We need to start signing 1 or 2 more,were so close we don’t want to blow another season .
— Jason forde (@Jasonforde18) August 23, 2018
Should be easily back after the international break, but tough game at boro that he’ll miss.
— 30 years Leeds (@LaceyJohn19) August 23, 2018
Oof. Big blow.
— We Are Leeds (@WeAreLeeds1919) August 23, 2018